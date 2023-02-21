Appleton & Simons

AUSTRALIA-based JAXSTA announced they will acquire LOS ANGELES-based VAMPR, with JOSH SIMONS, the Founder/CEO of VAMPR now becoming Chief Strategy Officer for JAXSTA C-Suite.

JAXSTA CEO BETH APPLETON said, “The acquisition of VAMPR represents a rare opportunity to accelerate the expansion of our business. We continue to focus on driving revenue growth and profitability capitalizing on the bedrock of the JAXSTA platform and the moat we have built through our industry leading music data solution. Together, I believe we are going to be an exceptional company that will be at the forefront of the rapidly evolving music industry landscape”.

SIMONS said, “Combining our grassroots network with the definitive official music credits database is both a highly strategic and logical combination which we believe will provide great value to VAMPR and JAXSTA’s users as well as our mutual shareholders. Our team cannot wait to get started and I’m personally very excited to work with BETH and the JAXSTA team to build transformational products for the music industry and music lovers.”

