Lewis

META, parent of FACEBOOK, is testing a subscription-based model, META VERIFIED, where creators and users pay for not just verification, but increased reach, guaranteed customer service and more,” informs reflected LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“META notes that businesses can’t apply for META VERIFIED just yet.

“[But] ‘Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and the community at large,’ META wrote in a blog.

“This is META’s first step into the subscription space that is already offered on YOUTUBE, TWITTER, REDDIT, etc …”

