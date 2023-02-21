George (Photo: Stephen George / NPR)

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Pres./CEO STEPHEN GEORGE has been elected to the NPR Board of Directors. GEORGE was elected to fill an unexpired term vacancy and will serve a three-year term beginning in NOVEMBER.

"NPR's powerful journalism and storytelling, combined with its network of member stations that touch every corner of the country, make it ideally situated to respond to the crisis of trust in American media," said GEORGE. "I believe deeply in our mission and opportunity to build an even stronger future. I'm eager to get to work."

