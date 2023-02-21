Most Added (Photo: Courtesy of BMLG/Harpeth 60 Records)

Kudos to BMLG RECORDS artist CHRIS JANSON and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "All I Need Is You." The song debuts with 75 new adds, joining the three stations already on board early, and marking the biggest add week of his career. The single is the former WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist's first on his new label home, where he signed in SEPTEMBER in partnership with his own HARPETH 60 RECORDS. JANSON wrote the song over ZOOM with co-writers ASHLEY GORLEY, BRAD CLAWSON and MITCH OGLESBY.

Said JANSON, "“Thank you, Country radio, for an add day of a lifetime. What an honor. I’ve written a lot of songs throughout my career, but this one is something special, I’m humbled and excited for the future.”

Also earning a strong debut week is MCA NASHVILLE's JORDAN DAVIS. His "Next Thing You Know" launches with 69 stations, 63 of them new this week. The single, written by DAVIS, GREYLAN JAMES, CHASE McGILL and JOSH OSBORNE, is from the artist's recently released BLUEBIRD DAYS album.

