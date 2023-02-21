Charese Fruge, Erin Austin

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE' goes deep with AUDACY Hot AC WMC (FM100)/MEMPHIS morning show co-host ERIN AUSTIN, who along with RYAN ANDERSON make up “RYAN & ERIN IN THE MORNING.”

Discussing her path to Memphis AUSTIN said, “I always knew I wanted to be in this business since I was a kid. I was the kid calling up Z100 in Portland annoying all the DJ’s and winning all the prizes. I might’ve been the youngest prize pig on record. So, for me it was either Radio or Television and since I was a terrible student, I got into radio thanks to a community college program back in Oregon. Thanks to the program my internship at KUPL turned into my first job in radio.”

