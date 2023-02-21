Don't Eat The Brown Acid

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD, TANK & THE BANGAS, SON LITTLE and THE BIG TAKEOVER will headline CHET-5 BROADCASTING Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK, NY's SOULSHINE FESTIVAL at ARROWOOD FARMS in ACCORD, NY, SATURDAY, JULY 1st.

The festival will also feature yoga and wellness, as well as local, sustainable food and craft vendors and family-friendly activities.

Said FRANTI, “I’m thrilled to return to the HUDSON VALLEY to not only perform, but to be a part of building something this special and exciting. Playing festivals is one of our favorite parts of touring and to be able to co-curate SOULSHINE FESTIVAL is an incredible opportunity. We can’t wait for you to join us at ARROWOOD FARMS!”

RADIO WOODSTOCK owner and CHET-5 PRODUCTIONS President GARY CHETKOF added, “There is no other artist whose universal message of peace, love, compassion, and hope resonates more with us, our listeners and our community than MICHAEL FRANTI. He has been the soul of MOUNTAIN JAM and has brought countless memorable moments of joy and positivity to the HUDSON VALLEY over the past 20-plus years. He has been an inspiration to so many and has shown us the transformative power of music and its ability to heal and bring people together. I am so grateful and honored to create with him and my partners at IMPACT CONCERTS a new festival with his imprint.”

General admission and VIP tickets will be available for purchase beginning on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at 10a (ET) at RadioWoodstock.com. RADIO WOODSTOCK members and MICHAEL FRANTI FAN CLUB members can buy tickets early with a pre-sale code.

