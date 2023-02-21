James

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KUBL (93.3 THE BULL)/SALT LAKE CITY has hired JESSE JAMES to host mornings, beginning in mid-MARCH. JAMES joins CUMULUS from RADIO FM MEDIA, where he was Brand Manager and morning host for Hot AC KLTA (BIG 98.7)/FARGO, ND, for more than a decade.

The search continues for a co-host to join JAMES on the air at KUBL, where former morning show LEXI & BANKS departed last month (NET NEWS 1/20).

This marks a return to Country radio for JAMES, who previously hosted mornings on Country stations KWOF (92.5 THE WOLF)/DENVER and KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO. He was also on-air at Country WMIL/MILWAUKEE.

CUMULUS Regional VP/Market Manager PATRICK REEDY said, “JESSE has a great track record of surrounding himself with interesting partners that make for compelling radio. We’re confident he’ll do it once again in SALT LAKE CITY.”

PD TRAVIS DAILY said, "As we continue to build something special here at 93.3 THE BULL, we are looking to add difference makers to our team. I honestly don’t know which is bigger, JESSE’s talent or his creativity, but it’s going to be awesome to find out.”

JAMES added, “I can’t thank the entire CUMULUS team enough for this incredible opportunity to return to my first love, which is Country radio. I cannot wait to get there and get started with this incredible station!”

« see more Net News