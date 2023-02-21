COX (Photo: lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

The ATLANTA-based Hip-Hop and R&B label LOVE RENAISSANCE (LVRN), has appointed GRAMMY Award-winning Producer/Songwriter BRYAN-MICHAEL COX, SVP/A&R & Exec. Producer.

LVRN Co-Founder JUSTICE BAIDEN said, “A&R has become a lost art in this new generation of music because of the gap in the relationship between A&R, the artist, and the label. BRYAN-MICHAEL COX is a respected and accomplished producer and executive, and he's the perfect addition to our team to help continue bridging that gap.

“BRYAN not only speaks the same language as the artist, but he also shares the same values as LVRN. We are on an unwavering mission to disrupt and redefine the rules of the music industry while also preserving the quality and integrity of the music. When I think of someone who handles the music with care, I think of BRYAN, and we're excited to welcome him home to ATLANTA and LVRN."

COX added, “The time is right for this union because what LVRN has been able to do culturally is incredible. The commitment to the full picture of artist development is something that this business has been missing. From the single selections to album track listing to the rollouts, each artist has been launched uniquely with care.

“JUSTICE pays attention to detail, and he has a great understanding of what hit records should sound like without compromising the artists' creativity and identity. I have a great track record of being able to bond with artists, get the best out of them, and, of course, being able to create or identify hit records. This is a perfect fit."

COX has been a producer for USHER, MARIAH CAREY, MARY J. BLIGE, JUSTIN BIEBER, and many others. He's won nine GRAMMY awards and has earned 38 number-one records. In 2009, he was inducted into the GEORGIA MUSIC HALL OF FAME. In addition, he won the SESAC Songwriter of the Year Award for eight years in a row and was given the SESAC Icon Award in 2022.

