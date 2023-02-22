Harrison

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KOYY (Y94)/FARGO adds ANDY HARRISON for afternoons. HARRISON had been at sister Top 40 WIXX/GREEN BAY and succeeds JOEL DE BLONK, who left Y94 last month.

HARRISON commented, "My experience at MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS has been fantastic! I'm thankful for this opportunity - I've got a warm hat with ear flaps, so bring on the snow and wind, FARGO!"

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/FARGO FM OM COREY "ZERO" SCHAFFER added, "As soon as we met, I knew ANDY would fit the culture of hard work and winning here at Y94, but now that he's landed in FARGO during what's shaping up to be a major blizzard event by the end of the week, and is insanely excited to be here, I know it's meant to be!"

