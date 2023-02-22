Bauer

Former ABKCO MUSIC & RECORDS VP/Sales & Marketing CATHY BAUER has joined WARNER MUSIC GROUP's ADA WORLDWIDE as Head of Physical Sales & Marketing, reporting to Pres. CAT KREIDICH.

KREIDICH said, “With this move, we’re doubling down on our efforts to get physical product from independent artists to fans in an efficient and plentiful way. And when we say physical product, it’s not just CDs or vinyl -- it’s anything tangible that strengthens the artist-to-fan connection. The possibilities are endless, and CATHY will play a huge role in helping us innovate, building out what our future in the direct-to-consumer space looks like. Her wide-ranging experience makes her the perfect fit for the role, and our entire leadership team looks forward to collaborating with her.”

BAUER, a former Head of Domestic Sales & Marketing at SECRETLY DISTRIBUTION, GM at DAPTONE RECORDS, and COO at LOOKOUT RECORDS, said, “ADA is heading in a really exciting direction -- CAT has managed to stay true to the independent-minded values the company was founded on, while finding ways to strategically evolve to better serve artists and partners. I’m honored to be joining the ranks and contributing to the next chapter of ADA’s story. And, as always, I look forward to advocating for and uplifting our incredible indie music community.”

