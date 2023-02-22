Starts Today

SONORO and iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA PODCAST NETWORK are debuting a weekly pop culture podcast highlighting Latinx artists. "BECOMING AN ICON," posting its first episode, a look at BAD BUNNY, TODAY (2/22), is hosted by LILLIANA VAZQUEZ and JOSEPH CARRILLO.

“During my career in entertainment news, I’ve had the privilege of interviewing and reporting on many of our Icons, but ‘BECOMING AN ICON’ will take our listeners beyond those moments,” said VAZQUEZ. “As a co-host, I’m excited to share a more personal and fresh take on the headlines that have shaped their careers, and as a producer, I’m thrilled to explore what keeps these Latinx Icons at the forefront of popular culture.”

“Being a celebrity makeup artist for over 15 years, (behind closed doors) I've heard it all henny…including T on some of our icons (don't worry, I'll spill),” said CARRILLO. “Co-hosting this podcast with not only a friend but an amazing journalist and digging deep to find out how these stars got where they are, is even more epic than you can imagine. Together throughout this podcast, we will highlight the experiences that prove from the beginning that these Latinx artists have what it takes to be icons.”

“Latinos have always made such an incredible impact on the entertainment industry,” said MY CULTURA Head GISSELLE BANCES. “I’m so happy we are telling their stories on this new podcast with SONORO. It’s where pop culture meets cultura.”

« see more Net News