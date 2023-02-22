Promotions

CONCORD has promoted 12 staff members in several of its divisions and locations.

CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI said, “CONCORD is on a clear path of global expansion, providing rapid growth and exposure for the artists we represent. The CONCORD staff who earned these promotions work tirelessly every day to facilitate that growth.”

Pres. BOB VALENTINE added, “We are all incredibly lucky to work alongside such ardent and dedicated professionals. The demand for passionate, high-quality leadership in the music industry has never been more obvious, and this cohort exemplifies that. Congratulations on the well-deserved promotions.”

The promotions include Sr. Dir. Production CAROL BOLDISH to VP/Production, CONCORD LABEL GROUP/NASHVILLE; Sr. Dir./Sync Marketing TOM FRANK to VP/Sync Marketing, CONCORD LABEL GROUP/LONDON; Sr. Dir./Music & Publications DAVID GEER to VP/Music & Publications, CONCORD THEATRICALS/NEW YORK; VP/Sales SHANE GUITAR to VP/Operations, FEARLESS RECORDS/LOS ANGELES; Sr. Dir./International Marketing & Sales RANDY LINSEY to VP/International Marketing & Sales, CRAFT RECORDINGS/LOS ANGELES; Dir./Marketing CLARE MAXWELL to VP/Marketing, CONCORD LABEL GROUP/LONDON; VP/Rights Data Management ELYSHA MIRACLE to SVP/Rights Data Management, NASHVILLE; Sr. Dir./Sync Marketing MEREDITH O'LEARY to VP/Sync Marketing, CONCORD LABEL GROUP/NEW YORK; VP/A&R GARY PACZOSA to SVP/A&R, ROUNDER RECORDS/NASHVILLE; Sr. Dir./Sync STEPHEN PHILLIPS to VP/Sync, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING/LONDON; VP/Corporate Communications KELLY VOIGT to SVP/Corporate Communications, NASHVILLE; and VP/Business & Legal Affairs MARTY WILLARD to SVP/Business and Legal Affairs (remote).

