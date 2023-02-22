Berger (Photo: LinkedIn)

SIRIUSXM is promoting SVP/Automotive Remarketing GAIL BERGER to SVP/GM of Automotive Partnerships, replacing the retiring RODNEY PICKETT at the end of the month and reporting to Chief Commercial Officer JOE VERBRUGGE.

“GAIL is a proven leader with extensive relationships and experience in the automotive community and whose programs have delivered significant, positive results for our organization,” said VERBRUGGE. “We are excited for GAIL to lead our Automotive teams and to continue to drive growth of SIRIUSXM’s dominant in-car presence.”

“SIRIUSXM’s strong and deep relationships with every major automaker and tens of thousands of dealers and remarketing organizations across the UNITED STATES are a testament to our team’s talent and capability,” said BERGER, who spent 15 years with GENERAL MOTORS before joining SIRIUSXM in 20132. “I am excited to step into this leadership position and continue to grow our business and deliver the best customer experiences in the vehicle.”

“We thank RODNEY for his 20-plus years of service with SIRIUSXM and wish him the best in retirement,” added VERBRUGGE. “RODNEY has played an integral role in SIRIUSXM becoming a ubiquitous in-vehicle audio entertainment platform and for growing SIRIUSXM’s relationships with several major automakers.”

