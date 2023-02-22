Debuts Today

TV producer SCOTT CARTER has launched a celebrity interview podcast focusing on faith, religion, and spirituality. The weekly "YE GODS! WITH SCOTT CARTER" debuted TODAY (2/22). CARTER served as co-creator and Exec. Producer of PBS' "LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE" and Exec. Producer/Writer of HBO's "REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER" and ABC and COMEDY CENTRAL's "POLITICALLY CORRECT WITH BILL MAHER."

Guests scheduled for the first season include KEN BURNS, KILLER MIKE, PATRICIA HEATON, SUSIE ESSMAN, JULIA SWEENEY, LARRY WILMORE,HARI KONDABOLU, ANNA DEAVERE SMITH, PAUL F. TOMPKINS, ANA MARIE COX, ROBERT COSTA, and Rabbi STEVE LEDER.

