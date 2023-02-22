Tolkan

Voter registration organization HEADCOUNT has named DRIVE AGENCY Pres./CEO JESSY TOLKAN as Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding concert promoter and venue operator PETER SHAPIRO, whose four-year term is coming to an end. HEADCOUNT works with musical artists to encourage fans to register and vote.

“I’ve spent the last two decades as a fighter for democracy and I couldn't be more inspired and revved up to join HEADCOUNT as their Board Chair during this critical moment in AMERICA,” said TOLKAN. “HEADCOUNT has been a trailblazer from the very beginning, and I look forward to supporting this organization in its next era of innovation and citizen engagement. ”

"Being the Chair of HEADCOUNT has been a life highlight for me, and I look forward to continuing as a Board Member to support voter participation from as many people as possible in our elections,” said SHAPIRO. “I am super excited that JESSY, who has been a rock star in the broader activism space for many years, will be HEADCOUNT's next Chair. AMERICA is a stronger country when everybody votes, and we are going to keep fighting to achieve that goal!"

Exec. Dir. ANDY BERNSTEIN said, “There’s no one better than JESSY TOLKAN to take over the role of HEADCOUNT Board Chair this year. She is a true activist, and has shown a lifetime of commitment to fighting for democracy. We’re extremely grateful to PETER and the game-changing dedication he brought to the position. With PETER still being an active member of the Board and JESSY as our new Board Chair, we are incredibly well positioned for the future.”

