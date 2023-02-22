Nine New Board Of Directors

SOUND FUTURE FOUNDATION, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has appointed nine new Board of Directors. Those appointed are: TERAH LYONS (Chairman), former policy advisor to the US Chief Technology Officer MEGAN SMITH in Pres. BARACK OBAMA's OFFICE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY; KELCI ZILE (Treasurer), Sustainability Partner, MADRONA VENTURE LABS; ADAM BRUNNER (Secretary), Sr. Planner & Counsel, WILDSTAR PARTNERS LLC; BRANDY SCHULTZ, Co-Founder/CMO, SOUND FUTURE & Founder of ADVENTURE NANNIES; ASHLEY O’WINTER, Co-Founder/COO, SOUND FUTURE; WESLEY SCHULTZ, Songwriter/Producer/Lead Singer/Co-Founder, THE LUMINEERS; SARA FULL, PARNELLI Tour Manager (THE ROLLING STONES, AC/DC, THE LUMINEERS); JOE ATAMIAN, SVP/WASSERMAN MUSIC; and ALEX BRUFORD, Founder/CEO/Agent, ATC LIVE.

The SOUND FUTURE FOUNDATION purpose is harnessing the influence of the live event industry to accelerate and catalyze climate innovation.

Complete details regarding the SOUND FUTURE BOARD can be found at the newly launched asoundfuture.org, an new website created in partnership with EARTHRISE MEDIA, a digital media platform and creative studio dedicated to communicating the climate crisis. The new site is highlighted by the SOUND FUTURE X WASSERMAN Climate-Conscious Vendor Directory, the first-of-its-kind interactive list of live entertainment vendors searchable by specialty and location, also offering access to a wide-ranging list of consulting services to help inform decision-making.

BRUFORD said, “SOUND FUTURE represents the next generation of climate action leadership in live events. Built to serve those at the heart of the live event industry, this team has developed a sophisticated approach to assessing environmentally conscientious innovations for events like concerts and professional sports while respecting our collective operational and financial drivers.”

SOUND FUTURE CEO, CASSIE LEE added, “SOUND FUTURE explores market-ready solutions while also engaging the climate innovation community to bring forward superior results. Live events offer a unique opportunity to influence positive change in technology, science, politics, and public discourse.”

