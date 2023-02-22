Nearly 1,000 Lego Sets Donated

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WNWC (LIFE 102.5)/MADISON, WI listeners provided nearly 1,000 LEGO sets for AMERICAN FAMILY CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL during the 6th Annual LEGO Drive. The Lego Drive is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children staying at the hospital.



“I want to say thank you for another wonderfully successful Lego Drive this year!” said RACHEL LODAHL with the Child Life Team at AMERICAN FAMILY CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL. “We are so appreciative of the ongoing support that LIFE 102.5 provides by hosting this drive year after year, and of course the community of donors who are so generous to support the needs of our patients and families. Thank you for the gifts; they truly make a positive difference in the hospital experience.”



This year, the LEGO Drive was in person and online, making it easy for LIFE 102.5 listeners to participate and share with family and friends.

