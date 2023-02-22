Added Day 2

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL has added a second date SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22nd at THE LAS VEGAS FESTIVAL GROUNDS, making the event a two-day festival. BLINK-182, GREEN DAY, 30 SECONDS TO MARS, THE OFFSPRING, GOOD CHARLOTTE, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, ALL TIME LOW and more are on the bill. The festival will feature the same lineup as day one, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21st (NET NEWS 10/12/22).

Presale for the new date begins FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at 2p (PT) and remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at 3p (PT). Click here for the full line up and more information.

« see more Net News