Nick Scott 'Flush The Format' Feature Joins Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
February 23, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
DJ and podcast host NICK SCOTT will be joining THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW, performing a recurring segment, Flush The Format, airing every FRIDAY at 6a (CT)/7a (ET). SCOTT's segment features him mixing hits from the past with current charting songs, designed to provide a fun, upbeat, start to the KIDD NATION listener’s weekend. SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, "I am super excited about this opportunity to work with the KIDD KRADDICK team!"