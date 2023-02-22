DJ and podcast host NICK SCOTT will be joining THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW, performing a recurring segment, Flush The Format, airing every FRIDAY at 6a (CT)/7a (ET). SCOTT's segment features him mixing hits from the past with current charting songs, designed to provide a fun, upbeat, start to the KIDD NATION listener’s weekend. SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, "I am super excited about this opportunity to work with the KIDD KRADDICK team!"

