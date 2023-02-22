-
Nick Scott Joins Kidd Kraddick Morning Show's 'Flush The Format'
February 23, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DJ and podcast host NICK SCOTT will be joining THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW, performing as part of the show's recurring segment, Flush The Format, airing every FRIDAY at 6a (CT)/7a (ET).
The segment features mixers mixing hits from the past with current charting songs, designed to provide a fun, upbeat, start to the KIDD NATION listener’s weekend. SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, "I am super excited about this opportunity to work with the KIDD KRADDICK team!"