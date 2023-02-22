Every Camp Covered

MLB NETWORK RADIO is kicking off its annual SPRING TRAINING tour of MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL training camps TOMORROW (2/23) and will air specials from every camp through MARCH 11th.

The tour begins with JIM DUQUETTE and DAVID AARDSMA at the SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS' camp in SCOTTSDALE, AZ; DUQUETTE and AARDSMA will broadcast from the OAKLAND ATHLETICS' camp in MESA, AZ on FRIDAY (2/24), the SEATTLE MARINERS' camp in PEORIA, AZ on SATURDAY (2/25), and the CLEVELAND GUARDIANS' camp in GOODYEAR, AZ on SUNDAY (2/26).

Meanwhile, in FLORIDA, EDUARDO PEREZ and DANI WEXELMAN will be in WEST PALM BEACH to visit the WASHINGTON NATIONALS on FRIDAY and the HOUSTON ASTROS on SATURDAY, then will make the short trip north to PORT ST. LUCIE to see the NEW YORK METS on SUNDAY, joined by JIM BOWDEN, before heading back down the road to JUPITER for the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS on MONDAY (2/27) and the MIAMI MARLINS on TUESDAY (2/28). DUQUETTE will be joined by MIKE FERRIN next week to visit the CINCINNATI REDS in GOODYEAR on MONDAY, the ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS in SCOTTSDALE on TUESDAY, the CHICAGO WHITE SOX in GLENDALE on WEDNESDAY (3/1), and the MILWAUKEE BREWERS in MARYVALE/PHOENIX on THURSDAY (3/2).

STEVE PHILLIPS and KEVIN FRANDSEN will be at PITTSBURGH PIRATES camp in BRADENTON, FL on MARCH 2nd, MINNESOTA TWINS camp in FORT MYERS on MARCH 3rd, BOSTON RED SOX camp in FORT MYERS on MARCH 4th, ATLANTA BRAVES camp in NORTH PORT, FL on MARCH 5th, BALTIMORE ORIOLES camp in SARASOTA on MARCH 6th, and PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES camp in CLEARWATER on MARCH 7th.

Back in ARIZONA, RYAN SPILBORGHS and CHRIS GIMENEZ will drop by SURPRISE to visit the TEXAS RANGERS' camp on MARCH 3rd and the KANSAS CITY ROYALS' camp on MARCH 5th, also visiting the SAN DIEGO PADRES in PEORIA on MARCH 5th; SPILBORGHS and GIMENEZ will be in GLENDALE with the LOS ANGELES DODGERS on MARCH 6th. SPILBORGHS will then be joined by JENNY CAVNAR to see TEAM USA in SCOTTSDALE on MARCH 7th, the CHICAGO CUBS in MESA on MARCH 8th, the LOS ANGELES ANGELS in TEMPE on MARCH 9th, and the COLORADO ROCKIES in SCOTTSDALE on MARCH 10th.

And in FLORIDA, PHILLIPS and XAVIER SCRUGGS will be with the DETROIT TIGERS in LAKELAND on MARCH 8th, the NEW YORK YANKEES in TAMPA on MARCH 9th, the TAMPA BAY RAYS at their temporary training camp and regular season home in ST. PETERSBURG on MARCH 10th, and the TORONTO BLUE JAYS in DUNEDIN on MARCH 11th.

