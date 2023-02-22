Coming March 30th

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS bassist FLEA will host a 15-part interview podcast for CADENCE13 and PARALLEL. "THIS LITTLE LIGHT" will focus on guests' love of music and how they developed their talents from their youth. Guests will include RICK RUBIN, PATTI SMITH, THUNDERCAT, MARGO PRICE, and CYNTHIA ERIVO. The show debuts on MARCH 30th, and part of the proceeds from the show will benefit the SILVERLAKE CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC, of which FLEA is a co-founder.

FLEA said, “I wanted to do THIS LITTLE LIGHT to benefit my music school, the SILVERLAKE CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC. The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody's path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

PARALLEL founder KEN KAO added, “As a company whose mission is broadening access to wellness, PARALLEL believes that creative expression is a critical part of wellbeing, and this project is a perfect way to illustrate the value of good teachers, arts education, and ensuring that kids have space for experimentation. We’re thrilled to introduce a broader audience to the spirit of SCM and FLEA’s passion for music education.”

“FLEA is one of the most talented creative forces on the planet, while also being incredibly passionate about music education, and the exploration of the creative process will spark fascinating conversations with fellow artists on this series,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. "We can't wait to showcase this passion, and his unmatched curiosity around the creativity of artists that will lead to amazing dialogue with other artists people love."

