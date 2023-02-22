McEntire (Photo: Robby Klein)

REBA MCENTIRE will serve as "Mega Mentor" on Season 23 of NBC’s THE VOICE, premiering MONDAY, MARCH 6th at 8p (ET)/(PT).

McENTIRE joins superstar coaches CHANCE THE RAPPER, KELLY CLARKSON, NIALL HORAN and BLAKE SHELTON to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that begin APRIL 17th. Having served as Battle Advisor to Team BLAKE during the show’s inaugural season, McENTIRE returns as SHELTON coaches his final group of artists and bids farewell to the competition.

With a career that spans across music, television, film and theater, the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER has celebrated success with 35 career #1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. She has 16 ACM AWARDS, 15 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 9 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS, 6 CMA AWARDS, 3 GRAMMY AWARDS, and a GMA DOVE AWARD. McENTIRE is also a 2018 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS recipient. The OKLAHOMA native and GOLDEN GLOBE-nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, held a lead role on BROADWAY in IRVING BERLIN’s ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, and starred in the six-season television sitcom REBA.

« see more Net News