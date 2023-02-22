Swift (Credit: AFPI)

The global recorded music trade body, INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY (IFPI), has revealed their Global Recording Artist Chart for 2022. Topping the list is REPUBLIC recording artist TAYLOR SWIFT, who has also been named IFPI’s 2022 Global Recording Artist of the Year. It's her third such win of the award.

IFPI Chief Executive FRANCES MOORE said, "It is a great pleasure to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist Award to TAYLOR SWIFT for an unprecedented third time in the chart’s 10-year history. TAYLOR is a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist whilst maintaining an incredibly strong connection with her fans around the world."

Check out the entire top 20 here.

« back to Net News