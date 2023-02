Sold

RESULTS RADIO OF CHICO LICENSEE, LLC is selling Classic Hits KCCL (101.5 K-HITS)/WOODLAND-SACRAMENTO, CA to LAZER BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $1.91 million.

In other filings with the FCC, FLINN BROADCASTING CORP. is selling Regional Mexican WGSF-A (RADIO AMBIENTE 1030)/MEMPHIS to IVETTE RAMOS BUTRON and SERGIO RAMOS BUTRON's BUTRON MEDIA CORP. for $500,000.

RADIO LICENSING, INC. is selling Country KJCS (103 THE BULL)/NACOGDOCHES, TX to BRYAN BROADCASTINVG CORPORATION for $265,000.

REV. SHANNON CUMMINGS d/b/a PURE TRUTH MINISTRIES is selling Contemporary Christian KVPP (88.9 K-LOVE)/PAGO PAGO, AS to COMMUNITY SERVICE BROADCASTING, INC. for $1.

And GEOS COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is swapping W283BE/SCRANTON, PA to J.M.J. RADIO, INC. for Religion WAZL-A/HAZELTON, PA, Classic Hits WQOR-A (GEM 99 & 100)/OLYPHANT, PA, and W261DQ/HAZELTON, PA plus $80,000.

