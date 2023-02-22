New Data

EDISON RESEARCH released the results of its Black Podcast Listener Report 2.0 in a webinar on WEDNESDAY (2/22), estimating that 43% of the U.S. Black population 18 and older have listened to podcasts in the past month, larger than the overall population's 38%.

The study, sponsored by SXM MEDIA and MINDSHARE USA and presented by EDISON Sr. Dir./Research GABRIEL SOTO, SXM MEDIA VP/Sales and Marketing NIDIA SERRANO, and MINDSHARE Associate Dir./Communication Planning ALEXIS REZA, also offered that Black women podcast listeners make up 55% of monthly listeners, while 52% of Black weekly podcast listeners are men; 48% of Black monthly podcast listeners have been listening to podcasts less than a year, and 27% less than six months; 34% of Black monthly podcast listeners have stopped listening to a podcast they used to listen to regularly, 24% of those saying it was because the show stopped producing new episodes, 20% said they forgot about the show between seasons, and 12% said the host offended them; 61% of Black weekly podcast listeners recommended a product they heard advertised on a podcast to a friend or family member, 68% got more information about the product, and 52% bought the product (compared to 44% of the overall audience); and 75% of Black monthly podcast listeners look for content about Black stories and perspectives.

In addition, 57% of Black monthly podcast listeners age 18-24 say they mostly listen to shows with Black hosts, while 35% of the 55+ demographic say the same; 36% discovered podcasts on social media; and topics that have increased Black weekly podcast audience the most year-over-year are music (up from 43% in 2021 to 47% now), Sports (27% to 33%), TV and Movies (27% to 33%), and Business & Entrepreneurship (26% to 31%).

SOTO said, “The report’s findings illustrate the opportunity and value of Black representation. The data depicts a clear and untapped craving for Black stories and perspectives in podcasting. And the benefits of these stories to advertisers are on full display when we consider Black listeners’ high level of engagement with advertising brands on shows with Black hosts.”

