Spotify's New DJ

The latest example of using generative and voice AI has been released by SPOTIFY, launching in beta form a “DJ” feature, which it claims is "like an AI DJ in your pocket.”

To use the DJ feature, you go to the “Music Feed” on Home in the SPOTIFY mobile app, tap Play, and SPOTIFY creates the lineup.

In a news release, SPOTIFY said, “The DJ is a personalized AI guide that knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you. This feature, first rolling out in beta, will deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists we think you’ll like in a stunningly realistic voice.”

