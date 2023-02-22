AWM/F Sets Board

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION has announced its 2023 National Board of Directors and Officers.

Said AWM/F President BECKY BROOKS, “The role of the AWM and FOUNDATION boards is to lead our organizations and industry as we recognize, connect and educate women in all facets of media. With our mission to advance all women in media, it is as vital as ever to have insightful, diverse leadership. This year’s directors are dedicated to investing their time and resources to guide us and foster growth for AWM and each of our programs.”

Officers include:

ANNIE HOWELL, Chairman (HALLMARK MEDIA Chief Communications Officer)

KATINA ARNOLD, Incoming/Vice Chair (ESPN VP Communications)

HEATHER COHEN, Immediate Past Chair (THE WEISS AGENCY EVP)

BRENDA HETRICK, Treasurer (MATRIX STUDIOS President)

MONICA BLOOM, Treasurer-Elect (FIRST LOOK MEDIA VP Marketing)

The following leaders will begin serving on the AWM Board Of Directors for a two-year term:

CORI ABRAHAM (NBCUNIVERSAL TELEVISION & STREAMING SVP, Entertainment Unscripted Development, Crime & Documentary Development)

JAYNE BUSSMAN-WISE (AMAZON AMP Creator Acquisition & Growth)

CHESLEY MADDOX-DORSE (AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORK CEO)

Visit here for the complete AWM Board Of Directors and here for the AWM FOUNDATION Board of directors.

« see more Net News