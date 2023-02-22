Evan Bogart & Kito

EVAN BOGART's SEEKER MUSIC has signed AUSTRALIAN-born, L.A.-based songwriter/producer/DJ and recording artist KITO to their publishing roster. Boasting collaborations with the likes of FLETCHER (the gold-certified, 200M+ streamed “Bitter”), EMPRESS OF, ALUNAGEORGE, JORJA SMITH and more, KITO was heavily pursued for a publishing deal.

Since hitting the scene as a DJ in 2010, KITO has remixed, written and produced with the biggest names in electronic music, R&B and pop, as well as developed a successful career as an artist in her own right. Remix-wise, she’s brought her skills to BEYONCE’s “Run The World,” SAWEETIE and DOJA CAT’s “Best Friend,” and MARINA’s “Venus Fly Trap.” She’s produced and written with MABEL, BANKS, TINASHE and JORJA SMITH, and “Bitter” (her song with FLETCHER) has now earned her a first RIAA gold-certified single. On her own, KITO’s EP "Blossom" includes features from the likes of JEREMIH, ZHU and TERROR JR.

KITO said of working with SEEKER and founder BOGART: “I trust EVAN because he understands what it’s like to write a song and bring it into the world. He’s also built himself as a songwriter ‘business,’ and worked with, and mentored, some of the greatest writers in the world. The whole team at SEEKER really ‘gets’ the creative process and what’s important to music creators. I’m excited for this next chapter together and everything we’re cooking up for 2023 and beyond.”



Added BOGART, “Everyone wanted to sign KITO and I couldn’t be prouder that she chose SEEKER to be her family. She’s insanely talented and she’s going to dominate music, and the music business, in the years to come.”

