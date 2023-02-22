Joel Zimmerman

Pioneering EDM music agent JOEL ZIMMERMAN has joined RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS as a partner in the company’s music division, where he will further his longtime role as an innovator in talent representation and mentorship to help advance the company’s global music strategy. He will represent clients with an emphasis on long-term career strategy, creative development, crossover positioning, branding, IP and global touring.



During his 13-year run at WME, ZIMMERMAN was the primary agent and force behind more than 100 superstars and crossover acts, helping evolve the electronic and DJ scene into a billion-dollar industry. He signed THE WEEKND in the early 2010s and was an integral part of his meteoric rise. Additionally, he represented and developed clients such as CALVIN HARRIS, PHARELL WILLIAMS, 88RISING, STEVE LACY, AVICII, MARTIN GARRIX, STEVE AOKI, PSY, KYGO, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA and DEADMAU5, among others. He introduced the concept of agencies dedicating divisions to elevating electronic music when he founded DIVISION ONE TALENT in 2006, and later partnered with WME, where he brought the company in-house, making it the first major agency division of its kind. ZIMMERMAN was also the catalyst for driving significant change in the LAS VEGAS live music landscape by introducing long-term DJ residencies to casinos and therefore cementing electronic music artists as the most prominent talent on the VEGAS STRIP.





Commented ZIMMERMAN, “I’m most passionate when I have a vision for an artist’s career path or see where a new market can be created, while having the right set of resources to not only ideate but bring it all to fruition. I believe the best and most forward-thinking cultural platform for music talent is at RANGE. The team’s ability to mobilize with very high-level resources, combined with a truly amazing company culture, makes for the best breeding ground to turn the biggest dreams into reality. I am so excited to be building at RANGE and to make a positive impact on the continuously evolving industry.”

Added RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS CEO PETER MICELLI, “JOEL has consistently managed to cut through the noise -- and competition -- by landing clients lucrative touring, club and festival deals, as well as crossing them into other entertainment arenas. The result of his groundbreaking work has created new pathways and platforms that break future stars and legitimize new music genres. We could not be more excited to welcome him. He is the preeminent thought leader in the music industry and a true force of nature, with an inherent ability to identify talent and looming trends. We’re thrilled to add an executive and partner of his caliber to the company.”





