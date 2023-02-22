Bentley

CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist DIERKS BENTLEY will livestream his concert TONIGHT (2/23) from the CMA THEATER in NASHVILLE's COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM. The show will be available to stream beginning at 7p (CT) on TWITCH channel 3point5.

The special performance celebrates his forthcoming album, GRAVEL & GOLD, releasing on FRIDAY (2/24). The livestream, titled AN EVENING WITH DIERKS BENTLEY: THE ROAD TO GRAVEL & GOLD, will feature both past hits and new material from his 10th studio album.

« see more Net News