We’ve gathered 80 of the smartest radio, music, streaming and podcasting executives and experts to share the latest, first-hand knowledge on a wide range of subjects all designed to increase your value as a team member where you are currently, or in the future.

The Radio/Music Label Relationship – Is It A Broken Record?

Historically the Radio and Record industry has had a very good working relationship and in most instances a partnership that has been good for both sides. Radio has always been intricate in developing a majority of the stars in music.

As the winds of technology has changed the landscape of music consumption, we are now both faced with difficult challenges as budgets and playlists shrink. Radio is still a crucial tool in the development of an artist especially the quick explosive growth from unknown artist to superstar. In this panel we will discuss the power of each side and how we adjust and grow our important relationship.

Moderator :

COLBY TYNER, SVP/Programming RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA

Panelists :

ANNA CAGE, VP/Radio, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

ERIK OLESEN, Head, Pop Radio Promotion, CRUSH MGMT.

JIM MURPHY, Sr. Mgr. Programming, MUSIC CHOICE

LEE LEIPSNER, Head Of Pop Promo, BMG

MIKE MULLANEY, APD/MD, WWBX/BOSTON

Affordably Priced, Convenient To Attend From Office/Home

Below is ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023's current and growing lineup of amazing, creative, and thoughtful speakers ready to talk to you about the tough subjects facing our industries:

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

$200 For ALL ACCESS To See All Three Days Of The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. $100 If You Are Out Of Work.

