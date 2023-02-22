Breaking Records.

MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES broke its own rock radio fundraising record of more than $1.24 million for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, raising more than $1.27 million in just 26 broadcast hours last week. The sixth annual KLOS ST. JUDE ROCKS radiothon was held FEBRUARY 16-17.

Commented MERUELO MEDIA President/CEO OTTO PADRON, “Every year, the KLOS ST. JUDE ROCKS radiothon is a fierce reminder that live and local radio compels, and deeply connects with the community to make a positive difference. Thank you #TeamKLOS for leading us to yet another record-setting year.”

Added KLOS PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM, “The entire KLOS team and listeners never cease to amaze me when we do these events. For two days, everyone puts their own issues aside and we all rally together to help the kids at ST. JUDE fight cancer. For many of us, it’s the most rewarding two days of the year.”

