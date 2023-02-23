Cutler (Photo: LinkedIn)

BLOOMBERG's ASHLEY CARMAN is reporting that SPOTIFY VP/Head of Talk Creator Content & Partnerships MAX CUTLER is exiting the company on MAY 1st to launch a new business.

CUTLER joined SPOTIFY when the company bought his PARCAST podcast production company in 2019 and was subsequently named to his corporate post.

CUTLER's exit comes as the company is reorganizing its podcasting management in the wake of the exit of Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer DAWN OSTROFF and several layoffs in its podcast operation, signalling a revamp of SPOTIFY's foray into exclusive podcasting, now under the direction of VP/Head of Content Business SAHAR ELHABASHI with Head Of U.S. Studios & Video JULIE MCNAMARA overseeing the exclusive podcasts and Sr. Dir./Head of Content Partnerships BRYAN THOENSEN handling third-party content deals. THE RINGER founder and podcast host BILL SIMMONS is now reporting to ELHABASHI.

