Increases For Q4

The WORLD CUP and strong advertising sales results led TELEVISAUNIVISION to a 22% year-over-year pro forma gain in total revenue to $1.45 billion and a 5% increase in Adjusted OIBDA to $504.4 million. U.S. revenue rose 28% to $963.2 million, while revenue in MEXICO increased 11% to $490.3 million. Radio revenues are not broken out in TELEVISAUNIVISION's earnings report.

CEO WADE DAVIS said, “A year ago we created TELEVISAUNIVISION to become the largest Spanish language media company in the world. We executed a strategy to create a business without comparison, and our stellar results in 2022 demonstrate the power of our combined company. Our content engine in MEXICO continues to produce hits that resonate in both the U.S. and MEXICO and is now powering our market-leading streaming platform (VIX) as well as our linear networks. ViX is now fully launched and is the definitive leader in Spanish-language streaming in less than a full year of operations. The growth and profitability of our core business more than offset the investments we made in ViX. The power of the combined assets in the U.S. and MEXICO cause us to continue to expect ViX to reach profitability by the end of 2023.”

« see more Net News