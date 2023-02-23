FUTURI has launched an artificial intelligence-driven platform for radio content, RadioGPT, which pairs GPT-3 AI technology with FUTURI's AI-based TopicPulse content system and AI-generated voices to create what the company calls "the world’s first 100% AI-driven radio hosts." The voices and content, including material for social media posts and other digital platforms, are available for all formats and for full-day use or dayparts as a white-label product. ALPHA MEDIA and ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA have signed up as beta partners for RadioGPT.

“As early AI innovators in the broadcast space, it’s only natural that we’re bringing the incredible power of GPT-3 technology, paired with groundbreaking technology like TopicPulse, to radio,” said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “The ability for broadcasters to use RadioGPT to localize their on-air content in a turnkey fashion opens up resources for them to deepen their important home-field advantages in new and unique ways. With RadioGPT, the possibilities are endless. With RadioGPT™, there should never be a ‘liner card’ or ‘sweeper-only’ air shift again. Now everyone can be live and local.”

“At ALPHA MEDIA, we always seek innovative ways to engage our audiences. That's why we're a part of FUTURI’s RadioGPT beta group,” said ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content PHIL BECKER. “With RadioGPT’s cutting-edge language and content technologies, we can deliver a real-time, hyper-localized, innovative audio experience. In fact, I have such faith in AI that I had it write this quote for me."

