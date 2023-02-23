Webinars

COLEMAN INSIGHTS is launching a monthly “Ask Me Anything” webinar series, with each webinar, hosted by JAY NACHLIS and MEGHAN CAMPBELL and moderated by KIMBERLY BRYANT, lasting 15 minutes. The first edition, set for MARCH 1st at 2p (ET) will focus on brand research versus content research, examining the differences and use cases for each.

NACHLIS said, “We are regularly discussing challenges, opportunities, and industry trends internally amongst the consultant team and with clients and wanted to find a way to open up those conversations to everyone.”

CAMPBELL said, “We’ll cover a different topic each month. We invite you to jump in and join us.”

