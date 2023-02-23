Town Hall

AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES aired a special town hall on teen pandemic learning losses and mental health issues on TUESDAY (2/21). "A GENERATION LOST" was moderated by morning co-anchor MIKE SIMPSON and afternoon co-anchor CHARLES FELDMAN; panelists included students MONTSERRAT HIDALGO, SARAH MIAN, and ALEX BIELANSKI; LONG BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Superintendent JILL BAKER; UCLA Dir./Undergraduate Admissions GARY CLARK; LOS ANGELES TRADE TECH COLLEGE Dean, Business Dept. CHITO CAJAYON; and STANFORD UNIVERSITY Professor SEAN REARDON.

“There is no issue of more universal importance to our communities," said AUDACY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “It was important that we use our platform at KNX NEWS to ensure parents and teens know they’re not alone in adjusting to a new reality.”

