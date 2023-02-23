Shomby

COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY’s takeaway from the Super Bowl wasn’t just that his beloved EAGLES lost. As he writes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS, “What struck me was not the game itself, but what happened after the game. How each side handled the result was a lesson in leadership.”

He goes on to detail how the winning coach and quarterback shared credit with their colleagues, and how the losing coach graciously praised the opposing team, and noted “We’ll use this as motivation so we can make it a strength.” Even the EAGLES’ quarterback used the defeat as a teachable moment, SHOMBY notes. Said JALEN HURTS after the game, “You either win or you learn. I know what I’ll do.”

Applying all of this to radio, SHOMBY writes, “Whether you’re a GM, Market Manager, Regional VP, OM, GSM or PD, whatever leadership position you are in, go back and see how these men reacted in each specific situation – winning or losing. Look in the mirror and ask yourself, “How have I handled the big ratings or revenue wins? How have I handled the big ratings or revenue setbacks? How did I handle my staff in each situation? How did my staff see me in each situation?”

