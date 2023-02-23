Brown and Ballerini (Photo: John Shearer/Getty For CMT)

RCA NASHVILLE artist KANE BROWN will co-host the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS with previously announced host KELSEA BALLERINI, who is back for her third consecutive year (NET NEWS 11/3/22). The ceremony will take place live from AUSTIN's MOODY CENTER on SUNDAY, APRIL 2nd. It will also mark the world TV premiere of BROWN's #1 hit, “Thank God,” with wife KATELYN BROWN; the couple will perform the song together on the show.

BROWN will also make his acting debut on the CBS drama FIRE COUNTRY on FRIDAY, APRIL 7th at 9p (ET)/(PT), playing Robin, a character described as "an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients on the scene of a crash ... An outlaw on the run with a heart of gold."

