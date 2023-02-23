More Support

Eleven more members of the HOUSE have joined as co-sponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act and broadcast associations from all 10 states, PUERTO RICO, and the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA have approved a resolution supporting the bill, which would block imposition of a performance royalty on local radio stations.

The bill has been introduced every year for several years without passage; this year's edition, again battling the pro-performance royalty American Music Fairness Act on CAPITOL HILL, was introduced by Reps. KATHY CASTOR (D-FL) and STEVE WOMACK (R-AR); the state broadcasters' resolution comes in advance of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' State Leadership Conference, FEBRUARY 27-MARCH 1 in WASHINGTON.

The new co-sponsors of the bill, bringing the total to 130 members of the HOUSE, are Reps. RICK ALLEN (R-GA), SANFORD BISHOP (D-GA), TROY CARTER (D-LA), KEVIN HERN (R-OK), DUSTY JOHNSON (R-SD), CHRIS PAPPAS (D-NH), DONALD PAYNE (D-NJ), CATHY MCMORRIS RODGERS (R-WA), ELISE STEFANIK (R-NY), BRYAN STEIL (R-WI), and DERRICK VAN ORDEN (R-WI).

