St. Jude Fundraiser

iHEARTMEDIA syndicated Country host BOBBY BONES and "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW" hosted the sixth annual "Million Dollar Show" last night (2/23) at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM, raising over $200,000 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. Featured performers included PARKER McCOLLUM, RANDY HOUSER, DEANA CARTER, MICHELLE BRANCH, THE WRECKERS, MADELINE EDWARDS and DAVE'S HIGHWAY. DIERKS BENTLEY, CREED's SCOTT STAPP, LADY A's CHARLES KELLEY and DAVE HAYWOOD, MORGAN EVANS and JAKE OWEN made surprise appearances at the event.

The show will be broadcast on the CIRCLE NETWORK and iHEARTRADIO, with broadcast dates to be announced soon.

BONES was surprised with an award presented by OWEN and ST. JUDE reps during the show to recognize his avid support of the organization.

Since 2014, BOBBY BONES and "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW" have raised more than $22 million for the cause.

Bones (Photo: Reid Yarberry)

