Styles On Top

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has published the top 20 best-selling singles (across digital formats) for 2022. HARRY STYLES tops the list with "As It Was", the first release from his album, Harry's House. According to IFPI, the song generated 2.28 billion global subscription stream equivalent units last year.

IFPI Chief Executive FRANCES MOORE said, "Harry first received an IFPI award as part of ONE DIRECTION when we first launched the IFPI Global Recording Artist chart 10 years ago, so it's an honor to present him with an award this year for his stellar single, "As It Was", which has soundtracked the year for so many music fans around the world."

"As It Was" spent 15 weeks at #1 - the longest-running U.S. #1 by a British artist. Find the Top 10 Global Singles for 2022 here.

