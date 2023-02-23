Renewed

SIRIUSXM has signed a renewal deal to continue to air TOM BRADY, LARRY FITZGERALD, and JIM GRAY's "LET'S GO!" on MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO and SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO and as a podcast available in the SXM app. The weekly show will return for season 3 in the FALL.

“I’m excited to be back with JIM, LARRY and the SIRIUSXM family for season three of LET'S GO!,” said the recently retired (again) BRADY. “Thank you to all of our supporters and fans. We look forward to providing insight on the game we love again in the fall.”

FITZGERALD said, “Being with TOM and JIM on SIRIUSXM has been a lot of fun and a great experience. We are really excited to be able to continue to engage with fans around the country about life and the game we all love.”

GRAY added, “TOM and LARRY have incomparable knowledge and wisdom in so many areas. We have all been together for years, and it is great we’re going to continue our conversations on LET'S GO! that bring the fans deep inside, and get to know the game and these two legends even better.”

“As the greatest quarterback in history steps away from the field and embarks on the next chapter of his career, SIRIUSXM will be the place to hear him talk about it all in his own words,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “TOM, LARRY and JIM have produced so many ‘must listen’ moments so far in their first two seasons of LET’S GO! This is truly a one-of-a-kind show, allowing fans to connect with two of the greatest players to ever play the game. We are thrilled to extend our relationship and now make LET’S GO! available exclusively for our subscribers.”

