Independent music distributor DISTROKID unveiled MIXEA today, an intelligent mastering tool that helps artists instantly make their music “radio ready” by optimizing bass, compression, stereo enhancement, eq, limiting & loudness.

MIXEA analyzes & processes each track, offering multiple EQ & intensity settings that the artist can preview. Mastered files are available in 24-bit, 48k high-res WAV format. The service is free for anyone to try one track.

DISTROKID CEO and Founder PHILIP KAPLAN said, “Nothing will ever replace the artistry & expertise of a real, human mastering engineer. But for artists who are short on time or resources, MIXEA is a powerful tool to help make their music sound great in a hurry.”

