DistroKid Unveils 'Mixea' AI-Powered Instant Mastering Service
by Charese Frugé
February 23, 2023 at 9:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
Independent music distributor DISTROKID unveiled MIXEA today, an intelligent mastering tool that helps artists instantly make their music “radio ready” by optimizing bass, compression, stereo enhancement, eq, limiting & loudness.
MIXEA analyzes & processes each track, offering multiple EQ & intensity settings that the artist can preview. Mastered files are available in 24-bit, 48k high-res WAV format. The service is free for anyone to try one track.
DISTROKID CEO and Founder PHILIP KAPLAN said, “Nothing will ever replace the artistry & expertise of a real, human mastering engineer. But for artists who are short on time or resources, MIXEA is a powerful tool to help make their music sound great in a hurry.”
