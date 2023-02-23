-
R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Child Pornography Case
by Pete Jones
February 23, 2023 at 10:19 AM (PT)
-
Singer R. KELLY, already serving a 30-year sentence for sex trafficking, has been sentenced to 20 years on multiple Federal child pornography charges. The sentence was handed down in a CHICAGO courtroom. 19 years of the sentence will be served concurrently with his previous 30-year sentence and one year to be served consecutively.
The NEW YORK TIMES has more.