Lineup Announced

LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY (LITVGC) has released the lineup for the upcoming event in NAPA VALLEY, CA, happening APRIL 25-27. It includes JAKE OWEN, LAUREN ALAINA, WILLIAM BECKMANN, WADE BOWEN, CODY BELEW, BRANDY CLARK, JACKSON DEAN, DALTON DOVER, DILLON CARMICHAEL, HANNAH ELLIS, LEVI HUMMON, KAT & ALEX, STEVEN KEENE, KIMBERLY KELLY, LANCO, TYRA MADISON, MEGAN MORONEY, CHASE McDANIEL, NEON UNION, CATIE OFFERMAN, GRIFFEN PALMER, MEGHAN PATRICK, KIMBERLY PERRY, MARYNN TAYLOR, AARON WATSON, JAKE WORTHINGTON and WARREN ZEIDERS.

LITVGC is a private event open only to invited industry guests, including music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives, corporate partners and sweepstakes winners.

Founder of LITVGC and Pres. of FF ENTERTAINMENT BOBBII JACOBS said, “Celebrating emerging and established artists and providing them with a platform to showcase their artistry is at the heart of LITVGC, and this year's lineup is a testament to that. From electrifying performances to raw, authentic lyrics, these artists are poised to take the music industry by storm, and I can't wait to see the impact they will have. Their passion, talent, and drive are palpable, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey toward success.”

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News