Starts March 2nd

The PHILADELPHIA 76ERS' TYRESE MAXEY is hosting a new podcast for the NBA and iHEARTMEDIA. "MAXEY ON THE MIC" will debut on MARCH 2nd and will post weekly on THURSDAYS.

“I’m thrilled to tip off my new podcast and can’t wait to tap in with my lineup of amazing guests,” said MAXEY. “I’ve always wanted to do something like this and I’m grateful to the NBA and iHEARTMEDIA for giving me this amazing platform.”

