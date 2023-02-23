New CRS Details Released

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) has released details surrounding this year’s CRS HONORS, taking place on MONDAY, MARCH 13th at 2p (CT) during CRS 2023.

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's AVERY ANNA will kick things off with her rendition of the national anthem. CRS Board Pres./KURT JOHNSON of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA will officially gavel CRS 2023 to order and introduce the previously announced RUSTY WALKER and LISA MCKAY scholarship winners to CRS attendees (NET NEWS 1/10). BIG MACHINE RECORD's CARLY PEARCE will then take the stage for a performance, and a surprise guest will join COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Committee co-chairs JOEL RABB and TIM ROBERTS to reveal the 2023 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2023 inductees.

CRS HONORS is open to registered attendees of CRS 2023, and will take place following the Digital Music Summit and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE luncheon. CRS 2023 will take place MONDAY, MARCH 13th - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th, at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Registration is open now.

