Coming April 1st

"THE MOOCH" is back with another podcast, as former TRUMP WHITE HOUSE Communications Dir. ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI joins up with AUDIO UP to host a podcast about his experiences working with disgraced FTX founder SAM BANKMAN-FRIED. "TALES FROM THE CRYPTO" will be an eight-episode limited series premiering APRIL 1st, followed by the premiere in JUNE of SCARAMUCCI's new financial podcast "MOOCH MONEY."

“I was as shocked as anyone,” said SCARAMUCCI about the FTX scandal. “Learn what happened and how to prevent this from happening to you."

“This is jaw dropping, head-slapping, audio entertainment at its finest,” said AUDIO UP Chief Creative Officer JIMMY JELLINEK. “THE MOOCH is a born storyteller with a suitcase full of secrets that have never been opened. You have no idea what’s coming.”

SCARAMUCCI and his wife DIEDRE hosted a podcast for AUDACY, "MOOCH AND THE MRS.," in 2019-2020.

